The Guardian view on health spending: a broken promise that voters are unlikely to forget or forgive | Editorial
The Tories’ record in office undermines their claim at the last election to be the party of the NHSIn 2010, the Commons health select committee warned the new Conservative-led government that the NHS in England was facing cuts rather than the promised real-terms increases. The message could not be easily dismissed, as the committee was then chaired by a former Tory cabinet minister. Now, eight health secretaries later, plus ça change, plus c’est la même chose. The Institute for Fiscal Studies said this week that day-to-day NHS spending had grown by 2.7% a year during the current parliament, well short of the 3.3% annual increases pledged by Boris Johnson in 2019.The Tories claimed at the last election to be the party of the NHS, seeking to capitalise on Brexit’s unfounded claim to be good for the health service. Voters don’t buy that today. Long waiting lists at hospitals for elective operations and frustration over the lack of access to GPs have led to public satisfaction with the health service plummeting to an all-time low. An estimated 250 patients are dying unnecessarily every week in England because of the queues for emergency care. Both the government and NHS England blame industrial action for waiting lists not falling fast enough. But, as the Nuffield Trust health thinktank pointed out last year, it is “unlikely that the lost activity would have been enough to enable waiting lists to come down”. Continue reading...Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei TheGuardian
