|
18.10.2022 20:01:39
The Guardian view on hunger in Britain: cruel and unnecessary | Editorial
Food insecurity has been normalised over a decade during which the incomes of the poorest households have been held downFood banks ought to be shocking in a country as rich as the UK, and a decade ago they were. In 2012, when the Guardian launched a Breadline Britain series, the idea of hunger as a widespread social problem was an unfamiliar one. Then, this newspaper sought to challenge the narrative being promoted by David Cameron’s government that jobs offered a sure route out of poverty. In fact, research showed that 3.6m households with at least one adult in work were just “one small push from penury”.It is a grim indictment of the policies pursued over the past 10 years that the food banks opened under austerity have not gone away, but multiplied. Currently, the UK has more than 2,500 of them. Low pay, low benefit levels and a lack of affordable housing have made it impossible for millions of people to do anything other than live hand-to-mouth. Reports of adults skipping meals, and pupils turning up at school hungry, are frequent. Now, due to a cost of living crisis made far worse by Tory incompetence, the situation has grown graver still. Nearly one in five low-income families experienced food insecurity in September, new data from the Food Foundation shows. Nearly 10 million adults and 4 million children, including around half of all universal credit claimants, didn’t have enough to eat or skipped meals. Continue reading...
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "TheGuardian"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "TheGuardian"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Onmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Onmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|On
|16,20
|-4,65%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerZurückhaltung nach jüngster Erholung: ATX und DAX schließen im Minus -- Asiatische Börsen letztendlich uneinheitlich
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt gaben am Mittwoch nach. Der US-Leitindex tritt zur Wochenmitte auf der Stelle. An den Börsen in Fernost wurden unterschiedliche Entwicklungen beobachtet.