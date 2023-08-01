01.08.2023 19:25:07

The Guardian view on kinship carers: grandparents can’t repair a broken care system | Editorial

New allowances for relatives who look after children, in lieu of parents, are a good idea. But they aren’t a solution to the wider problemEstimates of the number of children living in some form of kinship care in the UK vary, as does the definition. But the figure could be as high as 160,000 – around twice the number that are looked after by local authorities. In a minority of cases there is overlap, with relatives becoming foster carers. But despite their large number, these households have a lower profile, in policy terms, than more formal care arrangements.That might be changing. As the local authority care system has become more dysfunctional due to funding cuts, increasing numbers of unaccompanied children arriving in the UK and the damaging effects of marketisation, it is being suggested that kinship carers could offer a solution – or at least part of one. Continue reading...Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei TheGuardian

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Onmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Onmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

On 34,83 -3,20% On
View Inc Registered Shs -A- 10,80 2,76% View Inc Registered Shs -A-

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Asiens Börsen mit roten Vorzeichen -- ATX beendet Handel schwächer -- DAX schließt in der Verlustzone
Die asiatischen Börsen zeigen sich am Donnerstag mit Abschlägen. Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt verbuchten am Mittwoch kräftige Verluste.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen