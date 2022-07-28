The Guardian view on nurseries: put toddlers before profit | Editorial

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "TheGuardian"

Childcare costs are crippling parents, private equity is taking over the sector, and ministers are out of ideasThe government has responded to the worsening crisis in the early years sector in the most unimaginative way, by suggesting that the ratio of staff to toddlers should be relaxed. The theory is that raising the number of two-year-olds who can be cared for by a single adult from four to five will make nursery places cheaper. But this only works if adults agree to do more work for the same money – and if adding extra children to a setting does not increase costs other than pay.Given that the early years sector already has some of the lowest pay rates, the proposal is insulting and unjust to the women who make up more than 95% of staff – as well as unlikely to deliver what ministers want. A suggestion from the Conservative leadership contender Liz Truss that parents with caring responsibilities could qualify for a new tax break is concerning for a different reason – namely that it would incentivise mothers to give up paid work. Continue reading...