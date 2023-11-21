|
21.11.2023 19:22:39
The Guardian view on regional inequalities: they still need fixing | Editorial
The Conservatives’ levelling up programme has been a failure. But Labour should embrace the goal, if not the meansWhatever happened to the “Medici model”? Two years ago, Michael Gove enthusiastically outlined his desire to embed the cultural and economic dynamism of renaissance Florence in England’s neglected post-industrial regions. Sadly for the secretary of state for levelling up, it became clear that Rishi Sunak’s Treasury had no intention of releasing the kind of sums that could truly address inequalities in a disastrously unbalanced economy.What has unfolded instead has been an unsatisfactory cosmetic affair, in which councils hollowed out by cuts have fought for limited Westminster largesse. This week, Mr Gove’s department unveiled the third tranche of cash from the levelling up fund – around £1bn for more than 50 projects across Britain. There is no doubt that money such as that allocated to improve the Penistone railway line between Sheffield and Huddersfield is welcome. But salutary context is provided by comparing the £12bn or so dedicated to levelling up with the close to €2tn spent by Germany on improving living standards in its east between 1990 and 2014. Continue reading...Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei TheGuardian
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Onmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Onmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|On
|27,58
|-1,04%
|View Inc Registered Shs -A-
|1,84
|-10,24%