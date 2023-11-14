|
14.11.2023 19:47:32
The Guardian view on renting in Britain: the housing crisis is also a health crisis | Editorial
Rising rents and deteriorating conditions make it clear that regulation of landlords should be tighterMillions of British eyes will be on Blackpool this Saturday night, as the BBC’s Strictly Come Dancing show makes its feverishly anticipated annual visit to the Grade I-listed Tower Ballroom. But the architectural legacy of Blackpool’s golden age as a seaside resort has a hazardous side as well as a sparkling one – as our Living Hell series on the private rental sector has revealed this week. Astonishingly, according to the town’s council, all 18,000 of its privately rented homes – many of them former guesthouses – have a damp and mould problem. Mounting evidence points to such conditions as a cause of worsening public health.Last year the coroner at the inquest into the death of Awaab Ishak, who died as a result of exposure to black mould in Rochdale, said the verdict should be a “defining moment”. But while the two-year-old was an extreme case, experts believe the problems caused by substandard accommodation go much wider, and contribute to thousands of respiratory infections annually. While the situation in Blackpool is acute for both geographical and historical reasons (including wet weather and the type of housing), atrocious living conditions can be found across the country. Continue reading...Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei TheGuardian
