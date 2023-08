The Guardian view on the energy price cap: nothing to boast about | Editorial

In spite of the overall fall in household bill levels, millions will not gain from cheaper gas and electricity this winter“Energy prices to fall again this winter” was the upbeat headline on the press release published on Friday by the energy regulator, Ofgem. On the face of it, the fall in the energy price cap from October is indeed welcome news for every household in Britain. In the current quarter, the cap for a typical household energy bill is set at £2,074 a year; from October the figure will be £1,923. It is the third quarterly fall since the cap reached a peak of £4,279 in January this year and the lowest cap since the start of 2022.Yet the Ofgem headline will also be misleading for millions. One reason is that, even from October, the cap will still be much higher than when it was first imposed, in response to political pressure, in 2019. Another is that, unlike when the peaks were reached last winter, the £400 per household universal rebate no longer applies; nor does the government’s October 2022 energy price guarantee, which disappeared at the start of July. Continue reading... Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei TheGuardian Zum vollständigen Artikel