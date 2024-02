The Guardian view on the state pension age: mindlessly hiking it is not the answer | Editorial

Just one in 11 men born today can expect to reach retirement age in good health. A system rethink is neededAll you need to know about Liz Truss offering lessons on how to be popular is that one of her signature policies is to raise the state pension age to 68. Such is its vote-winning potential that the plan was ditched by Rishi Sunak’s administration as soon as the electoral consequences became clear. The trouble is not that people are living longer, but that they are living longer with ill health. As it stands, the pension age will rise to 67 in April 2026. At the same time, there has been a sustained rise in people out of work because of sickness.In Greek mythology, Cassandra had the gift of prophecy, but was cursed so no one listened to her. Those making the case that people should have to wait until they are 71 to retire might feel aggrieved that they are being similarly dismissed while speaking the truth. But that fails to understand the hardship, alienation and anguish currently being experienced by the working-age population. Continue reading... Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei TheGuardian Zum vollständigen Artikel