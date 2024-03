The Guardian view on the Waspi women: findings of maladministration must lead to redress | Editorial

Successive governments failed to explain pension changes. Thousands of women are entitled to compensation The final report by the Parliamentary and Health Service Ombudsman on the way pension entitlement changes affecting women passed into law between 1995 and 2011 is a milestone in a long-running campaign – but not the end. Five years ago the women lost a discrimination case they had brought against the government. Their complaint to the ombudsman was the result, and the verdict vindicates their claim to have been unjustly treated.The ombudsman made an initial set of findings in the women’s favour, and against the Department for Work and Pensions, in 2021. Now, these are added to by further instances of maladministration. While the failures uncovered are serious in their own right, the expectation set out in the report that the DWP will refuse to act on them is also very concerning. Continue reading... Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei TheGuardian Zum vollständigen Artikel