21.08.2023 19:30:22
The Guardian view on 'unretirement': older workers could help with labour shortages | Editorial
Ministers need to better target policies to encourage economically inactive 50- to 64-year-olds back to workThe disappearance of 565,000 mostly older people from the UK’s labour force was one of the problematic effects of Covid. For most people, work is one of the things that gives their lives shape and meaning – as well as providing them with an income. For such a large number of older people not to need to work also points to rising generational inequality. In other countries, employment levels recovered more quickly to pre-2020 levels, making the UK an outlier. But while evidence in the past few months points to a reversal of this trend – and the rise of “unretirement” – there is no room for complacency.Government initiatives aimed at addressing the issue have achieved little. In March, the Treasury came up with the idea of “returnerships” – a variant on apprenticeships aimed at coaxing mature people back to workplaces. But in reality this did not amount to much more than a new label for existing training. Meanwhile, fewer than one in 20 of participants in the government’s “skills bootcamps” – employer-led short courses aimed at equipping jobseekers for the opportunities in their area – are aged over 55. Continue reading...Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei TheGuardian
