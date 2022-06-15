Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
The Guardian view on Whitby’s second-home referendum: highlighting a national crisis | Editorial
The future of some of Britain’s most beautiful locations should be determined by locals, not property investorsThe motives behind this week’s referendum on second homes in the North Yorkshire town of Whitby were summed up by a resident who has lived there since she was a child. “It’s not that we’re against tourism; we’re not,” Sandra Turner told reporters. “But we don’t want to give up our town either.”Albeit on a low turnout, the ballot delivered a 93% majority in favour of banning the future sale of new-builds to non-locals. Organised by community activists, the vote may or may not be heeded by the borough council. But a message has been sent, and the referendum will have struck a chord in many other scenic locations. Whitby, where house prices rose by 17% last year, is not alone in feeling somewhat besieged. In rural villages and picture-postcard towns, there is a sense that locals are being priced out and social cohesion eroded by a rising tide of outside investment. Continue reading...
