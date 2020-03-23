|
The Haircare market is expected to grow by USD 936.32 mn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 7% during the forecast period
Haircare Market In Africa 2020-2024
The analyst has been monitoring the haircare market in africa 2020-2024 and it is poised to grow by USD 936.32 mn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 7% during the forecast period. Our reports on haircare market in africa 2020-2024 provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current africa market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing demand for natural haircare products. In addition, partnership of vendors with salons is anticipated to boost the growth of the haircare market in africa 2020-2024 as well.
Market Segmentation
The haircare market in africa 2020-2024 is segmented as below:
Product:
• Shampoo
• Conditioner
• Hair Color
• Hair Styling Products
• Other Haircare Products
Distribution Channel:
• Offline
• Online
Geographic Segmentation:
• Kenya
• Nigeria
• Rest Of Africa
• South Africa
Key Trends for haircare market in africa 2020-2024 growth
This study identifies partnership of vendors with salons as the prime reasons driving the haircare market in africa 2020-2024 growth during the next few years.
Prominent vendors in haircare market in africa 2020-2024
We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the haircare market in africa 2020-2024, including some of the vendors such as Amka Products (Pty) Ltd., Combe Inc., Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, Johnson & Johnson, L'OrÃ©al SA, Revlon Inc., Shiseido Co. Ltd., The EstÃ©e Lauder Co. Inc., The Procter & Gamble Co. and Unilever Group .
The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.
