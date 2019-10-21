The Hanover Partners with EndDD.org to Educate Teens and Help Fight Distracted Driving

WORCESTER, Mass., Oct. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- In recognition of National Teen Driver Safety Week, The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE: THG) today reaffirmed its commitment to promote safe driving habits for teens by partnering with EndDD.org, a nonprofit organization dedicated to educating youthful drivers about the dangers of distracted driving.

EndDD.org was founded in 2009 and is a project of the Casey Feldman Memorial Foundation. The organization was founded by Casey's parents, Joel Feldman and Dianne Anderson. Casey Feldman was just 21 years old when she was struck and killed by a distracted driver in July 2009 in Ocean City, NJ.

"Casey's story has touched us at The Hanover and we are committed to preserving her legacy by doing our part to end distracted driving so other families don't have to go through the same tragedy," said Daniel C. Halsey, president of personal lines at The Hanover. "Teen drivers are especially vulnerable as they are new to the road and are more likely to be distracted. We are passionate about this cause and are very pleased to partner with EndDD.org to bring education and research to teens across the country."

As a partner of EndDD.org, The Hanover will support educational programs for teens over the next year. EndDD.org travels to schools and businesses all over the country to share Casey's story through a powerful presentation that provides safety tips for teens, both as drivers and as advocates riding in cars with friends and other teens.

"We are pleased to have The Hanover on board as a sponsor of our organization," said Joel Feldman, founder of EndDD.org. "The company works to protect drivers and passengers in a variety of innovative ways. The Hanover's support helps us all continue the fight to stop preventable deaths caused by distracted driving. We are proud of this partnership."

In addition to supporting EndDD.org, The Hanover also offers its agents and customers value-added education and training tools through its Hanover SafeTeen discount program, which helps keep new drivers safer on the road while providing savings for parents and caregivers. Hanover SafeTeen is a set of programs that educate, coach and help protect teen drivers and give parents and caregivers peace of mind while their teens are on the road.

To learn more about EndDD, please visit enddd.org. For more information about The Hanover's SafeTeen offering, please visit hanover.com/safeteen.

