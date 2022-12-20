The Hans Foundation USA Ramps Up for Season of Giving

So far in 2022, The Hans Foundation USA has donated nearly $5 million to other charitable organizations

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich., Dec. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Hans Foundation USA (THF USA), a 501(c)(3) organization, is collecting donations this holiday season to improve the quality of life for underprivileged people and communities throughout the world. One hundred percent of all donations received by THF USA from this campaign will go to fund on-the-ground initiatives to help those in need.

THF USA works with other charitable organizations whose missions directly address the most pressing global issues related to energy, water, healthcare, education and economic opportunity. Through a 2021 donation campaign, THF USA raised enough funds to grant nearly $5 million during 2022, which was disbursed to organizations including the Alzheimer's Caregivers Association, Hans Cultural Centre and The Hans Foundation in India.

Specifically, the Hans Foundation provided funds for healthcare procedures, organic farming initiatives, and other community outreach programs. The Hans Cultural Centre focused on disaster area support, education and healthcare.

By making a donation of any size, large or small, donors have the power to directly help underprivileged communities throughout the world to provide clean water, reliable electricity, nutritious food and better health.

THF USA engages with foundations, corporations, other nonprofits and philanthropists to fundraise and create custom collaborations to serve as many people in need as possible. THF USA has greatly expanded its footprint over the past few years by implementing a new, streamlined grant request application to fund both specific and non-specific programming for other charitable organizations.

To make a charitable contribution, please visit TheHansFoundationUSA.org/donate.

About The Hans Foundation USA

The Hans Foundation USA is a non-profit corporation that is recognized by the IRS as a tax-exempt entity described under Section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. The Hans Foundation USA will provide any donors with a letter via email describing the deductibility of any charitable gifts it receives.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-hans-foundation-usa-ramps-up-for-season-of-giving-301706910.html

SOURCE The Hans Foundation USA