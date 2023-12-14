The HBCU Esports League Partners with Discover Financial Services to Empower HBCU Entrepreneurs with Chad "Ochocinco" Johnson for 3rd Annual Discover Bowl

ATLANTA, Dec. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On December 17th, Discover Financial Services is teaming up with Cxmmunity Media for the 3rd Annual Discover Bowl. A gaming tournament and stream on Twitch which champions hardworking and ambitious Historically Black Colleges & Universities (HBCU) students and graduates. This partnership aims to spotlight aspiring entrepreneurs within the HBCU community, offering them a platform for visibility, support, and mentorship from established business leaders.

The HBCU Esports League's Discover Bowl is an annual entitlement event for Discover where students from the HBCU Esports League will compete head-to-head for a total prize pool of $60,000. This year's Discover Bowl is set to have a special guest appearance by NFL Legend, and HBCU advocate - Chad "Ochocinco" Johnson.

For the past three seasons, Discover has played a pivotal role as a strategic partner in the HBCU Esports League. Discover's commitment goes beyond sponsorship, as the company actively contribute to the league's mission of fostering diversity and inclusivity in the rapidly evolving world of gaming and media.

Students will play and compete across a variety of games such as NBA2k24, Madden & Rocket League for a chance at winning a piece of the combined $60K Discover Bowl prize pool and championship ring. Schools currently involved include North Carolina Central University, Morehouse College, North Carolina A&T, and Delaware State. Viewers can follow along on Twitch, where they will experience a dynamic fusion of gaming, sports, music, and diverse subcultures, creating a unique and immersive entertainment experience. By streaming on Twitch, the HBCU Esports League proudly claims to be the "#1 Culture & Lifestyle Show on Twitch," and celebrates the richness and vibrancy of HBCU culture, blending seamlessly with the gaming world."

Event Details

Event Name: The Discover Bowl

Date: December 17th

Location: Twitch.TV/Cxmmunity

In Partnership with: Discover Financial Services

Quotes:

"By continuing our partnership with Cxmmunity and the HBCU Esports League, Discover is committing to Cxmmunity's mission of increasing participation and representation of young minorities within the Esports and video game industries. This year, we are especially looking forward to highlighting HBCU entrepreneurs through our 'Bright Future Spotlight.'"

Amy Adams, Vice President/Media, Discover Financial Services

"Cxmmunity Media is excited to partner with Discover in launching the third annual Discover Bowl. This event not only showcases the incredible talent within the HBCU community but also provides a platform for aspiring entrepreneurs to connect with industry leaders."

Chris Peay, Co-Founder, CMO, Cxmmunity Media Co.

About Discover:

Discover Financial Services (NYSE: DFS) is a digital banking and payment services company with one of the most recognized brands in U.S. financial services. Since its inception in 1986, the company has become one of the largest card issuers in the United States. The company issues the Discover® card, America's cash rewards pioneer, and offers private student loans, personal loans, home loans, checking and savings accounts and certificates of deposit through its banking business. It operates the Discover Global Network® comprised of Discover Network, with millions of merchants and cash access locations; PULSE®, one of the nation's leading ATM/debit networks; and Diners Club International®, a global payments network with acceptance around the world. For more information, visit www.discover.com/company.

About Cxmmunity Media:

Cxmmunity Media is a media-tech company with a mission to future proof diversity in the video game industry. Through educational programs, esports leagues, and industry partnerships, Cxmmunity Media empowers minority students to pursue careers in gaming and technology.

The Discover Bowl

www.hbcuesports.gg / @hbcuesports.gg

