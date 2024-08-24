|
24.08.2024 13:00:33
The headlines will tell you about councils going bust. Let me tell you what that means to me | Michaela Makusha
I live in Birmingham, where the council is now bankrupt. I see the impact on arts and culture – and the awful effect on people’s livesBirmingham is bankrupt. That sounds stark to anyone outside Britain’s so-called second city. Imagine what that’s like for someone like me, who lives there. The crisis will hit residents in all sorts of ways. The current plan for dealing with the budget shortfall involves cutting £149m from vital statutory services, including children’s services, youth services, adult social care and homelessness prevention. But for me, what really stings are the brutal funding cuts to the social and cultural scene of a thriving city that gave the world JRR Tolkien and Black Sabbath. In any budget cut, the question is always why should we choose galleries over childcare support or more maintenance workers? But why is it that we never ask what needs to be done so that we can keep both? They are just as important.Part of the plan agreed with Michael Gove, when he was levelling up secretary, was to cut funds from 25 of my city’s 35 community libraries. Ikon Gallery, Midlands Arts Centre and Birmingham Rep theatre are among the places that have lost funding for 2024-2025.Michaela Makusha is a freelance journalist Continue reading...Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei TheGuardian
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Tell S.A.mehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Tell S.A.mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Tell S.A.
|17,50
|1,16%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerJackson Hole im Fokus: US-Börsen schließen freundlich -- ATX und DAX gehen stärker ins Wochenende -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneins
Der heimische und der deutsche Aktienmarkt verbuchten am Freitag Gewinne. Die US-Börsen legen vor dem Wochenende kräftig zu. Die wichtigsten Aktienmärkten in Asien fanden am Freitag keine geneinsame Richtung.