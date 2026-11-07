The Healthcare ETF Showdown: Broad Global Health or Targeted Pharma Power?

Deciding between Invesco Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEMKT:PJP) and iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEMKT:IXJ) involves choosing between a focused bet on U.S. drugmakers and broad exposure to global healthcare sectors.

While both Invesco Pharmaceuticals ETF and iShares Global Healthcare ETF are in the healthcare sector, their geographic and industry focus creates distinct risk profiles. One provides narrow exposure to the domestic drug development cycle, while the other offers a broader look at the global medical economy. This comparison examines how their costs, yields, and portfolios may impact an investor's strategy.

Beta measures price volatility relative to the S&P 500; beta is calculated from monthly returns over the available fund history (up to five years). The 1-yr return represents total return over the trailing 12 months. Dividend yield is the trailing-12-month distribution yield.

Continue reading