Orion b Aktie

Orion b für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A0J3QM / ISIN: FI0009014377

10.04.2025 12:15:00

The Helsinki Court of Appeal sentenced a member of Orion's Board of Directors to a fine for a securities market information offence

ORION CORPORATION
STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE – OTHER INFORMATION DISCLOSED ACCORDING TO THE RULES OF THE EXCHANGE
10 APRIL 2025 at 13.15 EEST          

        
The Helsinki Court of Appeal sentenced a member of Orion's Board of Directors to a fine for a securities market information offence

It has come to the attention of Orion Corporation that the Helsinki Court of Appeal has sentenced Ari Lehtoranta, a member of Orion’s Board of Directors, to a fine for a securities market information offence. The judgment of the Court of Appeal is not final, as it can be appealed to the Supreme Court if the Supreme Court grants a leave to appeal.

According to Orion’s knowledge, the matter was related to Mr. Lehtoranta’s operations as the CEO of Nokian Tyres plc in 2015–2016. The case is not related to Orion, and Orion will not comment the matter.

Orion Corporation

Liisa Hurme
President and CEO 		    Olli Huotari
EVP, Corporate Functions
 

                                                 
Contact person:
Terhi Ormio, Vice President, Communications

tel. +358 10 426 4646 

Publisher:
Orion Corporation
Communications
Orionintie 1A, FI-02200 Espoo, Finland
www.orionpharma.com

Orion is a globally operating Nordic pharmaceutical company – a builder of well-being for over a hundred years. We develop, manufacture and market human and veterinary pharmaceuticals and active pharmaceutical ingredients. Orion has an extensive portfolio of proprietary and generic medicines and consumer health products. The core therapy areas of our pharmaceutical R&D are oncology and pain. Proprietary products developed by Orion are used to treat cancer, neurological diseases and respiratory diseases, among others. In 2024 Orion's net sales amounted to EUR 1,542 million and the company employed about 3,700 professionals worldwide, dedicated to building well-being. Orion's A and B shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.


