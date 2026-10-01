Hershey Aktie
WKN: 851297 / ISIN: US4278661081
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01.10.2026 16:10:48
The Hershey Company Appoints Amanda Almond As President, International
(RTTNews) - On Thursday, Confectionery Giant, The Hershey Company (HSY) announced the appointment of Amanda Almond as the President, International, effective October 12, succeeding Rohit Grover.
She joins Hershey from Vinarchy, where she was Regional Managing Director for Europe, the Middle East and Africa, after 12 years in senior regional roles at Bacardi.
At Vinarchy, Almond led operations across 57 markets. During her 12 years at Bacardi, she held increasingly senior leadership roles and helped drive market growth. She is known for leading business transformation, strengthening teams, and building performance-focused cultures.
On the NYSE, the shares were trading 0.02 percent down at $157.57.
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|Hershey Co
|141,20
|-0,25%