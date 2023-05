The Hidden Issue With Retirement Too Many People Don't Talk About

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

A lot of my friends have parents who are retired, and their post-career experience tends to be mixed. One friend of mine has wealthy parents who retired last year, and since then, they've gone on more fabulous vacations than I can count. Needless to say, they're doing just fine.But another friend of mine told me that her parents are struggling as retirees. Granted, things were going better for them before the pandemic, but since then, they've stopped doing certain things they used to out of health-related concerns. However, the biggest issue her parents are facing right now is that the fact that after several years of retirement, they're just plain bored of it.They're surely not alone. Many seniors struggle to stay busy once their careers wrap up and money gets tight.Continue reading