NVIDIA Aktie
WKN: 918422 / ISIN: US67066G1040
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05.06.2026 20:23:00
The Hidden Nvidia Trade Nobody on Wall Street Is Talking About
Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) has been one of the best-performing stocks in the artificial intelligence (AI) era, which isn't surprising, as its chips have been instrumental in the training of large language models (LLMs) over the years.An investment of $1,000 made in Nvidia stock three years ago is now worth more than $5,400. The good news for Nvidia investors is that its growth continues to accelerate. This was evident from Nvidia's latest quarterly report. However, the stock's returns have been lukewarm so far this year, with shares gaining just 14% despite the consistently solid growth that Nvidia has been clocking.There are a few reasons this may be the case, such as rising competition in AI chips and concerns about Nvidia's ability to deliver further upside after becoming the largest company in the world. However, the market may be making a big mistake by viewing Nvidia's AI prospects in isolation. It has been expanding its wings in AI by investing in other companies that are playing a critical role in this space.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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