18.05.2022 15:31:00
The Hidden Value in Honeywell Stock
Industrial giant Honeywell International (NASDAQ: HON) is significantly outperforming the S&P 500 index in 2022, and the company provided some cheer in the recent earnings season by raising full-year guidance -- an uncommon event in the current environment. Moreover, there's plenty of evidence to suggest that long-term underlying growth is on track, you just have to look behind the headlines to see it. Here's the how and why. Image source: Getty Images.Honeywell recently raised its full-year EPS guidance by $0.10 to $8.50-$8.80, and maintained full-year organic sales guidance of 4%-7%. As with many industrial companies in 2022, Honeywell has had to endure supply chain issues and raw material price rises that have challenged its ability to ship products and maintain margin. Still, orders (up 13% year-over-year in the quarter) remain strong, and its backlog grew 9% to $28.5 billion. For reference, management estimates full-year 2022 sales of around $36 billion.Continue reading
