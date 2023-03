The Hidden Winner of Samsung's OLED-TV Strategy Shift

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

The market for affordable TV sets with organic light-emitting diode (OLED) screens has been pretty one-sided in recent years. If you don't want an LG TV, there aren't too many options on store shelves. LG is essentially the only company that offers fairly inexpensive TVs with the perfect blacks, vivid colors, and low power consumption of OLED screens.That's about to change, though. Samsung (OTC: SSNL.F) is shaking things up by launching a new, lower-cost line of OLED TVs known as the S90C family. Well, technically, Samsung launched two new lines of OLED TV sets, but the S95C series is another top-of-the-line offering at an ultrapremium price.But that's just Samsung's old hunting ground and not the most interesting idea on the table. Let me show you why I care much more about the lower-priced option.Continue reading