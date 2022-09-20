The Highest Residence in the World Hits the Market at Central Park Tower

SERHANT. Lists New York City's Most Expensive and Largest Property at the World's Tallest Residential Tower

NEW YORK, Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SERHANT. – a multidimensional real estate brokerage that sits at the intersection of media, entertainment, education, and technology – today announced its most exclusive and expensive listing. The Penthouse at Central Park Tower, which is the highest residence in the world, is now on the market for $250,000,000.

A Home Like No Other

Situated 1,416 feet from the ground, atop the world's tallest residential building, this one-of-a-kind Penthouse boasts 17,545 square feet of interior living space and a 1,433-square-foot outdoor terrace. Spanning three floors, this mansion in the sky features the highest private terrace and a private ballroom.

"Central Park Tower has set a new bar for resort-style living, architectural innovation and impeccable interior design and the Penthouse is the crowning achievement," said Gary Barnett, Founder and Chairman of Extell Development Company. "We have experienced significant sales activity this past year, further supporting our belief that buyers needed to see the completed building firsthand. We are confident that SERHANT. will build on our success, as well as bring their own approach to selling this unprecedented residence."

The Penthouse at Central Park Tower transcends the concept of a trophy property into a league of its own with the earth's curvature visible to the naked eye from the 131st floor. The dynamic views and multiple panoramas are maximized by the expansive dimensions, walls of glass, and soaring 27-foot ceiling heights. There are seven bedrooms, eight bathrooms and three powder rooms, accompanied by unique living and entertaining spaces and two impeccably designed kitchens – one is a professional catering kitchen for entertaining and one is a private family home kitchen.

"The Penthouse truly epitomizes bespoke living and has rightfully earned its moniker as the most spectacular jewel of New York. This exclusive listing elevates our SERHANT. Signature offering and reinforces our team's expertise creating content that drives engagement and commerce in the global, ultra-prime luxury market," said Ryan Serhant, Founder, CEO and Broker, SERHANT. "The design, features, and views of this home offer an unparalleled luxurious, spacious, and exciting living experience. It's a once in a lifetime opportunity to market this incomparable listing and we're thrilled to be a part of Central Park Tower. We can't wait to share this modern marvel with the world."

About Central Park Tower

Rising 1,550 feet, Central Park Tower is a feat of modern engineering. With architecture by Adrian Smith + Gordon Gill Architecture (AS+GG), and interior design by Rottet Studio, the tower is a state-of-the-art combination of stratospheric views, exceptional architecture, gracious layouts, and resort-style services and amenities. The defining feature of Central Park Tower is Central Park Club, an exclusive offering that includes 50,000 square feet of white-glove services and amenities spread across three floors. Each curated area provides a unique experience complemented by five-star service and created by lifestyle advisor, designer and author, Colin Cowie. The recently unveiled 100th Floor is New York's most elevated private club boasting private dining and entertaining spaces. The meticulously-designed space features a grand ballroom with seating for more than 130 people, private bar and restaurant with seasonal menus from Michelin star chefs, and wine and cigar lounge – all with one-of-a-kind 360-degree views of Central Park, the Hudson and East Rivers and the famed Manhattan skyline.

Extell has co-developed Central Park Tower with SMI USA (SMI), the US subsidiary of Shanghai Municipal Investment, a leading infrastructural investment company responsible for the esteemed Shanghai Tower, the second tallest building in the world.

Ryan Serhant and Loy Carlos, each licensed real estate brokers at SERHANT., will manage the sale of the Penthouse at Central Park Tower on behalf of the firm.

For more information, or to schedule a private appointment, visit www.theoneaboveallelse.com or email info@theoneaboveallelse.com.

About SERHANT.:

SERHANT. is a multidimensional real estate and media company in relentless pursuit of what's possible and it is the most-followed real estate brand in the world. A full-service brokerage fueled by a global digital education platform, and an award-winning film studio, SERHANT. was ranked in the Top 12 NYC brokerages in 2021, after just one year in operation. The content and tech-forward model uses ingenuity and innovation to revolutionize the real estate industry, bringing media, education, and entertainment together to reach today's global audiences. The SERHANT. real estate brokerage includes residential real estate and specialty divisions SERHANT. Signature, focused on properties priced over $10 million USD, and SERHANT. New Development, complete with ID Lab which forms the brand identity and marketing for new construction projects. SERHANT. Studios, a full-service content studio, concepts and distributes content for social media and the LISTED channel on YouTube. SERHANT. Ventures, the education and innovation arm of the company, manages the Sell It Like Serhant online educational system and incubates and invests in edtech. SERHANT. was founded in September 2020 by Ryan Serhant, who ran the #1 residential real estate sales team in NYC. As someone who has a healthy disregard for the status quo, he leads with a commitment to support the success and potential of others and with a vision to revolutionize the real estate industry. Learn more at https://www.serhant.com.

About Extell Development Company:

Founded and headed by Gary Barnett, Extell Development Company is a nationally acclaimed real estate developer of residential, commercial, retail, hospitality and mixed-use properties, operating primarily in Manhattan and other premier cities across the nation. In collaboration with world-class architects and design professionals, Extell creates properties distinguished by sophisticated design, gracious floor plans and first-class amenities.

The firm has developed some of Manhattan's top-selling luxury condominiums, including One57, the record-breaking glass tower overlooking Central Park that has redefined the New York City skyline and includes ultra-luxury condominiums above the Park Hyatt's new five-star flagship hotel. Current projects include One Manhattan Square, the largest condominium building on the Lower East Side Waterfront with over 100,000 square feet of amenities and Brooklyn Point, holding the tallest infinity pool in the Western Hemisphere in Downtown Brooklyn. Recently completed buildings also include The Kent at 200 East 95th Street, a building that pays homage to some of New York City's Art Deco structures; 70 Charlton, the first luxury residential development to be built in Hudson Square; and 555TEN, a 56-story luxury rental building located at the nexus of Hell's Kitchen and Hudson Yards. For more information, visit www.extell.com

