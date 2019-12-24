The Hilb Group, LLC Acquires Wickford Insurance Agency, Inc.

RICHMOND, Va., Dec. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Hilb Group, LLC ("THG") announced today the acquisition of Rhode Island-based Wickford Insurance Agency, Inc. ("WIA"). The transaction became effective December 1, 2019.

WIA is a full-service property and casualty insurance agency for businesses and individuals throughout Rhode Island. WIA's associates will join THG's Rhode Island operations under the management of Chris Schneider and Derek Schneider, WIA Agency Leaders.

"WIA has provided excellent customer service since 1984," says Joe Padula, New England Property & Casualty Practice Leader. "By joining THG, WIA's customers will continue to receive the same degree of service that they have come to expect, plus the additional capabilities and expertise available through THG."

"The experience and market relationships that Chris, Derek and WIA bring to THG will continue to fuel the growth of our existing property & casualty division in the New England region," says Ricky Spiro, THG CEO. "We are excited to welcome WIA to our expanding team."

About THG: THG is a leading middle market insurance agency headquartered in Richmond, Virginia and is a portfolio company of global investment firm, The Carlyle Group. THG seeks to grow through targeted acquisitions in the middle market insurance brokerage space. The company now has over 90 offices in 21 states. Please visit our website at: http://hilbgroup.com.

