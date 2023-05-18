18.05.2023 22:15:00

The Home Depot Declares First Quarter Dividend of $2.09

ATLANTA, May 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Home Depot®, the world's largest home improvement retailer, today announced that its board of directors declared a first quarter cash dividend of $2.09 per share. The dividend is payable on June 15, 2023, to shareholders of record on the close of business on June 1, 2023. This is the 145th consecutive quarter the company has paid a cash dividend.

The Home Depot logo. (PRNewsFoto/The Home Depot) (PRNewsFoto/)

The Home Depot is the world's largest home improvement specialty retailer. At the end of the first quarter of fiscal year 2023, the Company operated a total of 2,324 retail stores in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands, Guam, 10 Canadian provinces and Mexico. The Company employs approximately 475,000 associates. The Home Depot's stock is traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: HD) and is included in the Dow Jones industrial average and Standard & Poor's 500 index.

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-home-depot-declares-first-quarter-dividend-of-2-09--301828962.html

SOURCE The Home Depot

18.05.22 Home Depot Buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

