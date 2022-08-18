Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
The Home Depot Declares Second Quarter Dividend of $1.90 and Announces $15 Billion Share Repurchase Authorization

ATLANTA, Aug. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Home Depot®, the world's largest home improvement retailer, today announced that its board of directors declared a second quarter cash dividend of $1.90 per share. The dividend is payable on September 15, 2022, to shareholders of record on the close of business on September 1, 2022. This is the 142nd consecutive quarter the company has paid a cash dividend.

The board of directors also authorized a new $15 billion share repurchase program, replacing its previous authorization.

The Home Depot is the world's largest home improvement specialty retailer. At the end of the second quarter, the Company operated a total of 2,316 retail stores in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands, Guam, 10 Canadian provinces and Mexico. The Company employs approximately 500,000 associates. The Home Depot's stock is traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: HD) and is included in the Dow Jones industrial average and Standard & Poor's 500 index.

 

