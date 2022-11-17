|
17.11.2022 22:11:00
The Home Depot Declares Third Quarter Dividend of $1.90
ATLANTA, Nov. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Home Depot®, the world's largest home improvement retailer, today announced that its board of directors declared a third quarter cash dividend of $1.90 per share. The dividend is payable on December 15, 2022, to shareholders of record on the close of business on December 1, 2022. This is the 143rd consecutive quarter the company has paid a cash dividend.
The Home Depot is the world's largest home improvement specialty retailer. At the end of the third quarter of fiscal 2022, the Company operated a total of 2,319 retail stores in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands, Guam, 10 Canadian provinces and Mexico. The Company employs approximately 500,000 associates. The Home Depot's stock is traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: HD) and is included in the Dow Jones industrial average and Standard & Poor's 500 index.
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-home-depot-declares-third-quarter-dividend-of-1-90--301682002.html
SOURCE The Home Depot
