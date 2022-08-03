The Home Depot Foundation Commits up to $300,000 to Support Flood Relief in Kentucky and Surrounding States

More than $4.5 Million Committed to Disaster Response in 2022

ATLANTA, Aug. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Home Depot Foundation is committing up to $300,000 to support immediate disaster relief efforts in the communities impacted by the devastating flooding in the Appalachia and Midwest regions. This new disaster response grant takes the Foundation's 2022 disaster commitment to more than $4.5 million.

Alongside its nonprofit partner organizations, the Foundation and Team Depot, The Home Depot's associate volunteer force, have helped:

deliver and distribute more than 15 truckloads of relief supplies, including water and disaster relief kits, to impacted communities with Operation Blessing and Convoy of Hope

support World Central Kitchen as it served more than 20,000 meals in Kentucky and set up 19 sites to continue to feed those in need

and set up 19 sites to continue to feed those in need mobilize pallets of emergency meal kits with Operation Blessing

deploy response teams to help with debris removal, immediate home repair and more in the coming weeks through Team Rubicon

provide shelter and critical supplies to those in need through American Red Cross

send a trailer of tools to assist with cleanup efforts through ToolBank Disaster Services

assemble 500 additional disaster relief kits, including cleaning supplies, trash bags, gloves and PPE, with Convoy of Hope

"Our hearts go out to everyone impacted by the devastating flooding in Kentucky, West Virginia, Virginia, Tennessee and Missouri," said Shannon Gerber, executive director, The Home Depot Foundation. "As floodwaters recede and the extent of the damage becomes clearer, we'll continue to work closely with our nonprofit partners to identify and support immediate and long-term needs across the area."

About The Home Depot Foundation

The Home Depot Foundation works to improve the homes and lives of U.S. veterans, support communities impacted by natural disasters and train skilled tradespeople to fill the labor gap. Since 2011, the Foundation has invested more than $400 million in veteran causes and improved more than 50,000 veteran homes and facilities. The Foundation has pledged to invest half of a billion dollars in veteran causes by 2025 and $50 million in training the next generation of skilled tradespeople through the Path to Pro program. To learn more about The Home Depot Foundation visit HomeDepotFoundation.org and follow us on Twitter @HomeDepotFound and on Facebook and Instagram @HomeDepotFoundation.

SOURCE The Home Depot Foundation