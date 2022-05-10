The Home Depot Foundation Invests $4.2 Million to Help Communities Prepare and Recover from Natural Disasters

More than $1.6 Million Designated to Long-Term Recovery Efforts

ATLANTA, May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ahead of this year's hurricane season, The Home Depot Foundation has granted more than $4.2 million to seven national nonprofit partners to support disaster preparedness and response, including food security and clean water concerns, and long-term recovery efforts in areas impacted by natural disasters.

"Every year, The Home Depot Foundation invests in disaster preparedness and response efforts, specifically stocking strike zones and distribution centers with relief kits and ensuring our best-in-class nonprofit partners have the resources they need to serve impacted communities," said Shannon Gerber, executive director, The Home Depot Foundation. "We also understand immediate relief is just the beginning for so many families, and that is why we're granting more than $1.6 million to support long-term recovery for communities rebuilding after a natural disaster."

With this funding, The Home Depot Foundation will:

Invest more than $900,000 into Habitat for Humanity International's long-term recovery program, which supports repairs and storm resilient rebuilding for impacted homeowners

into Habitat for Humanity International's long-term recovery program, which supports repairs and storm resilient rebuilding for impacted homeowners Fund additional long-term recovery efforts in storm-impacted communities through grants to Team Rubicon and Convoy of Hope

Support preparedness and immediate relief efforts by granting more than $2.6 million to the American Red Cross, ToolBank Disaster Services and others

to the American Red Cross, ToolBank Disaster Services and others Assemble more than 4,000 disaster relief kits and more than 2,000 emergency meal kits with Operation Blessing to deliver to people in need in the wake of a natural disaster

Help address food security and clean water concerns by supporting World Central Kitchen to distribute thousands of meals in impacted areas

"The Home Depot Foundation and Habitat for Humanity have a mutual interest in the long-term well-being of communities and the families who live in them. We are grateful for their continued support in our efforts to rebuild homes and strengthen families and communities," said Julie Laird Davis, vice president of corporate partnerships and cause marketing at Habitat for Humanity International.

In addition to the $4.2 million granted to nonprofit partners, tomorrow, Team Depot, The Home Depot's associate volunteer force, will assemble nearly 7,000 disaster relief kits near Atlanta. The kits will include cleaning supplies, PPE, trash bags and more, and will be stored in Home Depot distribution centers in Baytown, Texas; McDonough, Georgia; and Savannah, Georgia. Within the first 48 hours of a disaster, these kits can be deployed to more than 570 stores, across 17 states, to help serve communities in need.

"Whether it's a historic hurricane like Harvey, a series of back-to-back storms like Laura, Sally, Delta, a flood in Tennessee or a tornado in Kentucky, Operation Blessing and The Home Depot Foundation are there for Americans in need, providing both immediate and long-term relief after disaster strikes," said Anthony Lloyd, Operation Blessing's senior director of disaster relief.

About The Home Depot Foundation

The Home Depot Foundation works to improve the homes and lives of U.S. veterans, support communities impacted by natural disasters and train skilled tradespeople to fill the labor gap. Since 2011, the Foundation has invested more than $400 million in veteran causes and improved more than 50,000 veteran homes and facilities. The Foundation has pledged to invest half of a billion dollars in veteran causes by 2025 and $50 million in training the next generation of skilled tradespeople through the Path to Pro program. To learn more about The Home Depot Foundation visit HomeDepotFoundation.org and follow us on Twitter @HomeDepotFound and on Facebook and Instagram @HomeDepotFoundation.

