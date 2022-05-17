|
17.05.2022 12:03:12
The Home Depot, Inc. Profit Rises In Q1, Beats estimates
(RTTNews) - The Home Depot, Inc. (HD) released a profit for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.
The company's bottom line totaled $4.23 billion, or $4.09 per share. This compares with $4.15 billion, or $3.86 per share, in last year's first quarter.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $3.67 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company's revenue for the quarter rose 3.8% to $38.91 billion from $37.50 billion last year.
The Home Depot, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings (Q1): $4.23 Bln. vs. $4.15 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $4.09 vs. $3.86 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $3.67 -Revenue (Q1): $38.91 Bln vs. $37.50 Bln last year.
