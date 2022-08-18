|
18.08.2022 22:05:00
The Home Depot Names Ted Decker Chair of the Board
ATLANTA, Aug. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Home Depot®, the world's largest home improvement retailer, announced today that its Board of Directors has elected CEO and President Edward "Ted" Decker as chair of the board, effective Oct. 1, 2022. He will succeed Craig Menear, who will retire as chair effective Sept. 30, 2022.
"During Ted's tenure as CEO and a member of the board, we have witnessed firsthand his passion for the customer experience and our associates, and we look forward to continuing to work with him as chair," said Greg Brenneman, the board's lead director. "On behalf of the Board of Directors, I want to thank Craig for his unwavering commitment to The Home Depot's values and his visionary leadership, which established a solid foundation for the long-term success of the company."
Decker, a 22-year veteran of The Home Depot, was named CEO in March 2022. He was named president and chief operating officer in October 2020. Decker joined The Home Depot in 2000 as a director of business valuation and has held numerous strategic positions across the company.
The Home Depot is the world's largest home improvement specialty retailer. At the end of the second quarter, the company operated a total of 2,316 retail stores in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands, Guam, 10 Canadian provinces and Mexico. The Company employs approximately 500,000 associates. The Home Depot's stock is traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: HD) and is included in the Dow Jones industrial average and Standard & Poor's 500 index.
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-home-depot-names-ted-decker-chair-of-the-board-301608864.html
SOURCE The Home Depot
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Home Depot Inc., Themehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Home Depot Inc., Themehr Analysen
|18.05.22
|Home Depot Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|25.03.21
|Home Depot Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|19.08.20
|Home Depot buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|18.08.20
|Home Depot buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|17.08.20
|Home Depot Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|18.05.22
|Home Depot Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|25.03.21
|Home Depot Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|19.08.20
|Home Depot buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|18.08.20
|Home Depot buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|17.08.20
|Home Depot Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|18.05.22
|Home Depot Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|25.03.21
|Home Depot Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|19.08.20
|Home Depot buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|18.08.20
|Home Depot buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|17.08.20
|Home Depot Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Home Depot Inc., The
|320,00
|-0,37%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX geht mit Abschlägen ins Wochenende -- DAX schließt tiefer -- Wall Street im Abwärtssog -- Asiens Börsen letztlich richtungslos
Am heimischen Markt ging es am Freitag bergab. Der deutsche Leitindex gab ebenfalls nach. Die US-Börsen bewegen sich in der Verlustzone. Die Börsen in Fernost zeigten sich zum Wochenausklang unentschlossen.