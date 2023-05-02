02.05.2023 14:00:00

The Home Depot to Host First Quarter Earnings Conference Call on May 16

ATLANTA, May 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Home Depot®, the world's largest home improvement retailer, announced today that it will hold its First Quarter Earnings Conference Call on Tuesday, May 16, at 9 a.m. ET.

The Home Depot logo. (PRNewsFoto/The Home Depot) (PRNewsFoto/)

A webcast will be available by logging onto http://ir.homedepot.com/events-and-presentations and selecting the First Quarter Earnings Conference Call icon. The webcast will be archived, and the replay will be available beginning at approximately noon on May 16.

The Home Depot is the world's largest home improvement specialty retailer. At the end of fiscal year 2022, the company operated a total of 2,322 retail stores in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands, Guam, 10 Canadian provinces and Mexico. The company employs approximately 475,000 associates. The Home Depot's stock is traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: HD) and is included in the Dow Jones industrial average and Standard & Poor's 500 index. The Home Depot is #17 on the 2022 Fortune 500.

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-home-depot-to-host-first-quarter-earnings-conference-call-on-may-16-301812105.html

SOURCE The Home Depot

