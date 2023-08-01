01.08.2023 14:00:00

The Home Depot to Host Second Quarter Earnings Conference Call on August 15

ATLANTA, Aug. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Home Depot®, the world's largest home improvement retailer, announced today that it will hold its Second Quarter Earnings Conference Call on Tuesday, August 15, at 9 a.m. ET.

The Home Depot logo. (PRNewsFoto/The Home Depot) (PRNewsFoto/)

A webcast will be available by logging onto http://ir.homedepot.com/events-and-presentations and selecting the Second Quarter Earnings Conference Call icon. The webcast will be archived, and the replay will be available beginning at approximately noon on August 15.

The Home Depot is the world's largest home improvement specialty retailer. At the end of the first quarter of fiscal year 2023, the company operated a total of 2,324 retail stores in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands, Guam, 10 Canadian provinces and Mexico. The company employs over 470,000 associates. The Home Depot's stock is traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: HD) and is included in the Dow Jones industrial average and Standard & Poor's 500 index.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-home-depot-to-host-second-quarter-earnings-conference-call-on-august-15-301889329.html

SOURCE The Home Depot

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Home Depot Inc., Themehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Home Depot Inc., Themehr Analysen

18.05.22 Home Depot Buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Home Depot Inc., The 299,60 -1,77% Home Depot Inc., The

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX beendet Handel schwächer -- DAX schließt in der Verlustzone -- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Rot
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt verbuchten am Mittwoch kräftige Verluste. Am Mittwoch werden in den USA Abgaben beobachtet. Die asiatischen Börsen präsentierten sich zur Wochenmitte mit roten Vorzeichen.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen