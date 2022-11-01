|
01.11.2022 13:00:00
The Home Depot to Host Third Quarter Earnings Conference Call on November 15
ATLANTA, Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Home Depot®, the world's largest home improvement retailer, announced today that it will hold its Third Quarter Earnings Conference Call on Tuesday, November 15, at 9 a.m. ET.
A webcast will be available by logging onto http://ir.homedepot.com/events-and-presentations and selecting the Third Quarter Earnings Conference Call icon. The webcast will be archived and available beginning at approximately noon on November 15.
The Home Depot is the world's largest home improvement specialty retailer. At the end of the second quarter of fiscal year 2022, the Company operated a total of 2,316 retail stores in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands, Guam, 10 Canadian provinces and Mexico. The Company employs approximately 500,000 associates. The Home Depot's stock is traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: HD) and is included in the Dow Jones industrial average and Standard & Poor's 500 index.
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-home-depot-to-host-third-quarter-earnings-conference-call-on-november-15-301663727.html
SOURCE The Home Depot
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Home Depot Inc., Themehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Home Depot Inc., Themehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Home Depot Inc., The
|300,10
|0,72%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerZurückhaltung vor Fed-Zinsentscheid: ATX schließt im Plus -- DAX letztlich leichter -- Anleger in Asien zeigten sich zurückhaltend
Der heimische Aktienmarkt schloss einen volatilen Handel doch noch im Plus ab. Der DAX ging dagegen tiefer aus dem Handel. Der US-Aktienmarkt tendiert zur Mitte der Woche niedriger. An Chinas Börsen ging es am Mittwoch erneut bergauf, in Tokio hingegen waren leichte Verluste zu verzeichnen.