01.11.2022 13:00:00

The Home Depot to Host Third Quarter Earnings Conference Call on November 15

ATLANTA, Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Home Depot®, the world's largest home improvement retailer, announced today that it will hold its Third Quarter Earnings Conference Call on Tuesday, November 15, at 9 a.m. ET.

The Home Depot logo. (PRNewsFoto/The Home Depot) (PRNewsFoto/)

A webcast will be available by logging onto http://ir.homedepot.com/events-and-presentations and selecting the Third Quarter Earnings Conference Call icon. The webcast will be archived and available beginning at approximately noon on November 15.

The Home Depot is the world's largest home improvement specialty retailer. At the end of the second quarter of fiscal year 2022, the Company operated a total of 2,316 retail stores in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands, Guam, 10 Canadian provinces and Mexico. The Company employs approximately 500,000 associates. The Home Depot's stock is traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: HD) and is included in the Dow Jones industrial average and Standard & Poor's 500 index.

 

 

                                               

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-home-depot-to-host-third-quarter-earnings-conference-call-on-november-15-301663727.html

SOURCE The Home Depot

