THE HOTEL OF SOUTH BEACH TO BE RENAMED THE TONY HOTEL SOUTH BEACH IN CELEBRATION OF FOUNDER AND DEVELOPER TONY GOLDMAN'S LIFE

MIAMI BEACH, Fla., March 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Goldman Properties, the real estate company known for creating magic in places often overlooked, is proud to announce that its signature Art Deco property, The Hotel of South Beach, has been renamed The Tony Hotel South Beach. The renaming honors Tony Goldman, founder of Goldman Properties, on the ten-year anniversary of the visionary's passing.

Tony Goldman, who in 2021 was inducted unanimously into the Miami Beach Hall of Fame, pioneered the transformation of iconic neighborhoods such as South Beach, Wynwood, SoHo, and Center City in Philadelphia. At heart, Goldman was a preservationist and an artist, who sought to breathe life into decaying neighborhoods by accentuating their DNA, restoring historic architecture, and introducing colorful imagery.

Originally built in 1939 by master architect L. Murray Dixon and beautifully reimagined in 1998 by American fashion designer Todd Oldham, The Tony Hotel South Beach embodies the classic South Beach retreat in an intimate setting. From its ocean-view rooftop pool, to its meticulously preserved 1930s Art Deco architecture and landmarked "Tiffany" spire sign that towers majestically over Collins Avenue, The Tony offers its guests an opportunity to experience the timeless vibrant energy of South Beach. The boutique hotel spans two buildings along Eighth Street fronting both Collins Avenue and Ocean Drive, for a total of 74 rooms and suites adorned in rich colors, shapes, and textures that highlight and pay homage to its historic neighborhood.

The Tony Hotel South Beach boasts new amenities to complement its picturesque, redesigned rooftop pool, with lounge chairs and cabanas that overlook both Ocean Drive and the Atlantic Ocean. Its refreshed Spire Bar now debuts as a chic hotspot for private cocktail receptions and dinners with expansive views. Additionally, all rooms are now equipped with brand new 55" TVs, mini-fridges, and high-speed WiFi. In tandem, the ownership team has launched a new website and enhanced technology systems across the hotel to complement its refresh. The new, elevated version of The Tony brings the establishment "back to the past but also into the future" – a Goldman Properties principle. The nostalgia of the past is embodied in Tony Goldman's 1932 Packard that is parked out front of the hotel on Ocean Drive.

The Tony Hotel South Beach's aesthetic charm is personified in its devoted staff, several of whom have worked at the hotel for more than twenty years. The hotel's guests and local passersby alike are warmly greeted by name and serenaded by doorman and front terrace staple David, offered a taste of the specialty "cocktail of the day" poolside by bartenders Yoel and Fernando, and enlightened about the hotel's history and neighborhood by F&B Manager Gerardo, now in his 32nd year at the hotel.

"Tony Goldman was an entrepreneur, historic preservationist, romantic and sensitive developer, restaurateur, hotelier, and patron of the arts. Renaming the hotel that Tony restored in his honor is a fitting tribute to his legacy," said Scott Srebnick, his son-in-law and CEO of Goldman Properties. "He imagined South Beach to be the American Riviera, with sidewalk cafés, hotels, music, and languages spoken by people from all corners of the world. Reintroducing the hotel as part of a new South Beach renaissance is the best way to honor Tony's memory and enhance the area's rich history."

The renaming will be joined by a legendary neighborhood restaurant re-opening. The famed News Café, once frequented almost daily by the late fashion designer Gianni Versace just before the turn of the century, is set to reopen later this spring in its familiar location on the ground floor of The Tony's Ocean Drive building. This idyllic South Beach block is well on its way to ushering in an era that's sure to surpass the glory of the area's revered 1990s boom.

The Tony Hotel South Beach is located at 801 Collins Avenue, Miami Beach, FL 33139. For more information on the boutique hotel and reservations, please visit www.thetonyhotel.com.

ABOUT THE TONY HOTEL SOUTH BEACH

Established in 1939, The Tony Hotel South Beach instantly transports guests back to the classic Art Deco atmosphere of this iconic South Beach era. The property was originally built by master architect L. Murray Dixon before receiving a refreshing revamp by American fashion designer Todd Oldham in 1998. The hotel maintains its original architectural features, including terrazzo flooring and an impressive entryway, combined with modern design elements. The reopened hotel includes a redesigned rooftop pool area and cabanas, updated room amenities, and newly introduced dining options. The property includes 74 rooms and suites, a conference area, two open-air bars, and a fitness center. Situated on the corner of Collins Avenue and Eighth Street, along with a second building facing Ocean Drive, The Tony Hotel South Beach is both ocean-facing and city-facing, providing guests a unique opportunity to capture multiple viewpoints of the surrounding destination from one location. For more information, please visit www.thetonyhotel.com

ABOUT GOLDMAN PROPERTIES

Goldman Properties is a creative real estate firm with a storied history of developing thriving global destinations across the United States. Marrying real estate and public art to build community, Goldman Properties is known for its revitalization of iconic neighborhoods such as SoHo in New York City, Center City Philadelphia, Miami Beach, and Wynwood, home of the internationally acclaimed Wynwood Walls. For more information, please visit www.goldmanproperties.com.

