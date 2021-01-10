+++ Mit Plus500 mehr über Kryptowährungen und CFDs erfahren!** +++-w-
10.01.2021 22:10:00

The Hottest Swiss Startups Return to the Swisstech Pavilion at CES 2021

ZURICH, Jan. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Swiss innovation lands in virtual Las VegasMonday, January 11 through Thursday, January 14 with 23 tech startups showcased in the Swisstech pavilion. Selected from a vast field of Switzerland's entrepreneur and startup ecosystem, Switzerland Global Enterprise along with their partners Presence SwitzerlandInnosuisseswissnexdigitalswitzerland, and Swiss Business Hub USA, bring the leading edge innovation that Switzerland is consistently recognized for the third year in a row to CES. These companies and their founders bring the best of Switzerland to the world's stage through dynamic product and technology demonstrations and presentations.

The Swisstech Pavilion's 23 Swiss startups feature a self-disinfecting door handle, IoT sensor technologies, platform-based vehicle tech, cool apps that enable predictive typing in 40 languages, find your glasses or create AR assets, the hottest AR/VR/XR-based ecommerce platforms, AI-based personalization, "SaaS for brands" technology, AR light field projector googles, a drone that sees in the dark, a personal AI tutor, an encrypted private communicator, an AI-driven profiling tool, a "green" edge computing device for smart cities, and a Pokeman Go-like game that earns real treasure for players.

  • Foxsmart's "Findy," the world's smallest, lightest Bluetooth eyeglass finder
  • Global M, a crowdsourced streaming service for news, sports, citizen journalism
  • Cleanmotion, a self-disinfecting door handle developed pre-COVID
  • Typewise, a smartphone keyboard designed for 2-thumb typing in 40 languages
  • Securaxis SONAL™, turning sound into information for smart cities with privacy
  • Droople, IoT water intelligence to manage water-based assets for smart cities
  • Myelixa Water Band, hydration sensor for seniors and family members
  • Pixchange, the AR Asset 3D Model Marketplace for GIFS, filters and stickers 
  • Swiss Vault, green data storage for edge computing in smart cities
  • ARMA Instruments, private personal communicator using end-to-end encryption
  • Klepsydra, SDK for developers, sensor fusion for automotive, less CPU, ROS
  • AVAtronics, Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) Solution, patented (RNC) tech
  • Eyeware, 3D eye-tracking (DMS), automotive grade 3D (ToF) sensors 
  • Tinamu Labs, drone-based analytics platform for expansive indoor inspections
  • Treasure Hunters, a sponsor-based Pokémon Go-model game app
  • MAGMA's ARI9000, personal AI tutor using machine learning, gamification
  • CREAL AR light field projector headset for consumer application development
  • SO REAL 4D Digital Twins, the future of shopping, models ready for AR filters 
  • Traverz, conversational recommendation technology for product search
  • Experify, "SaaS for Brands" test direct-to-consumer brands with real people
  • CM Profiling Cryfe™ AI-powered deep data analysis for authentic behavior 
  • Swiss Cap Charger, proof of concept technology that enables one-minute charging
  • Biospectal, optical sensing software in mobile and IoT devices to enable blood pressure measurement and data analysis

    • The Swisstech companies are available for media and partner interviews throughout the week. Videos: AI, IoT, sensors and gaming, AR/VR high-tech retail, cloud computing, streaming, data, monitoring and cybersecurity, digital health, mobile hardware, power and audio. 

    Media Inquiries:

    Kimberly Hathaway, Hathaway PR

    415-994-1097, kimberly@hathawaypr.com

    Partner Inquiries:

    Karine Wittmer, Swiss Business Hub USA 

    415-408-1161, karine.wittmer@s-ge.com

     

    Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-hottest-swiss-startups-return-to-the-swisstech-pavilion-at-ces-2021-301204783.html

    SOURCE Switzerland Global Enterprise

    Eintrag hinzufügen

    Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!

    Newssuche

    GO

    Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

    ATX geht leichter ins Wochenende -- DAX letztlich im Plus -- Dow Jones & NASDAQ mit freundlichem Wochenausklang -- Asiens Börsen schließen uneinheitlich
    Am heimischen Aktienmarkt zeichnete sich am Freitag ein Zick-Zack-Modus ab. Der deutsche Leitindex DAX setzte seinen Rekordkurs fort. Die Wall Street zeigte sich mit Aufschlägen. Anleger in Asien waren am Freitag mehrheitlich in Kauflaune.

    Nachrichten

    pagehit
    Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
    schlecht sehr gut


    Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

    Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

    Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen