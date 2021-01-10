|
The Hottest Swiss Startups Return to the Swisstech Pavilion at CES 2021
ZURICH, Jan. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Swiss innovation lands in virtual Las VegasMonday, January 11 through Thursday, January 14 with 23 tech startups showcased in the Swisstech pavilion. Selected from a vast field of Switzerland's entrepreneur and startup ecosystem, Switzerland Global Enterprise along with their partners Presence Switzerland, Innosuisse, swissnex, digitalswitzerland, and Swiss Business Hub USA, bring the leading edge innovation that Switzerland is consistently recognized for the third year in a row to CES. These companies and their founders bring the best of Switzerland to the world's stage through dynamic product and technology demonstrations and presentations.
The Swisstech Pavilion's 23 Swiss startups feature a self-disinfecting door handle, IoT sensor technologies, platform-based vehicle tech, cool apps that enable predictive typing in 40 languages, find your glasses or create AR assets, the hottest AR/VR/XR-based ecommerce platforms, AI-based personalization, "SaaS for brands" technology, AR light field projector googles, a drone that sees in the dark, a personal AI tutor, an encrypted private communicator, an AI-driven profiling tool, a "green" edge computing device for smart cities, and a Pokeman Go-like game that earns real treasure for players.
The Swisstech companies are available for media and partner interviews throughout the week. Videos: AI, IoT, sensors and gaming, AR/VR high-tech retail, cloud computing, streaming, data, monitoring and cybersecurity, digital health, mobile hardware, power and audio.
Media Inquiries:
Kimberly Hathaway, Hathaway PR
415-994-1097, kimberly@hathawaypr.com
Partner Inquiries:
Karine Wittmer, Swiss Business Hub USA
415-408-1161, karine.wittmer@s-ge.com
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-hottest-swiss-startups-return-to-the-swisstech-pavilion-at-ces-2021-301204783.html
SOURCE Switzerland Global Enterprise
