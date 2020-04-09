The House of Luxury Announces New Immersive Virtual Fine Jewellery and Haute Horology Trunk Shows, and Charity Auctions to Support WHO

LONDON, April 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In preparation for the highly anticipated launch of their state-of-the-art showroom in Mayfair, London, later this year, the House of Luxury (HOL), this week, unveils their new virtual showroom with exclusive virtual trunk shows featuring the celebrated fine jewellery and exceptional watch brands in their exquisite collections.

The premiere virtual trunk show is scheduled to go live at 11am (GMT) on 11 April 2020 and will feature the fairytale-inspired designs of Aisha Baker, the passion-infused creations of Alessa Jewelry, the distinctive timepieces of Bvlgari Watches, and the eclectic horlogerie of Franck Muller Watches. Exclusive designs by this quartet of luxury brands will be available for instant purchase via secure link till 11am on 24 April (GMT) when a new quartet of brands will be given their own exclusive virtual trunk show.

Luxury brands set to feature in subsequent trunk shows include celebrity favourites like YEPREM, Tabbah and Simone Jewels as well as avantgarde brands such as Avantist, MAYA, Dreamboule, and Terizhan.

Founder of HOL, Elio D'Anna, says "The pandemic and ensuing crises have made times difficult for all, but this investment in virtual experiential e-commerce demonstrates our long-term commitment to the success of our key partner brands. Once the crisis calms, we look forward to continuing our excellent business relationships with the global network of retailers we have built over the last 10 years, these new virtual experiences will simply become an extended offering."

He adds, "Beyond providing a memorable luxury shopping experience, the virtual trunk shows will include special offers, fixed pricing and delivery within 48 hours of purchase. The highlight of each 14-day trunk show will be a charity auction with all profits going to the World Health Organization (WHO); a small way for us and our brand partners to support medical professionals around the world on the frontline of the fight against COVID-19."

This launch will mark HOL's first foray into virtual programming, following in the footsteps of sister brand, HOFA Gallery, who have had remarkable success with their virtual art exhibitions since the crisis began. Immersive and interactive by design, each virtual trunk show will be a rich landscape weaving together unique brand narratives, product design features and exclusive insights into one-of-a-kind luxury shopping experiences. Developed in ultra-high definition using state-of-the-art technology and with inbuilt VR capabilities, HOL's virtual trunk shows will engage the senses and avail shoppers a lifelike luxury shopping experience which they can share on large screens via screen casts and projectors.

Leveraging the increased social media consumption and engagement occurring since the onset of the Coronavirus crisis, HOL aims to give luxury consumers a place where they can keep-up with treasured luxury brands while also supporting a noble cause. In their decade-long existence, HOL has become a trusted partner of many established and emerging luxury brands, providing PR, brand development and business development services with huge success and a proven track record in delivering results. D'Anna says, "We have successfully supported our partners in reaching new audiences in emerging luxury markets through our extensive global retail network. The new virtual showroom and trunk shows are part of our effort to become a household name alongside other luxury e-commerce platforms by building on past achievements and deepening our online presence."

Sequel to the inaugural edition, new virtual trunk shows will go live on 25 April and 9th May 2020. Future shows will be announced via the HOL website and will be listed in a monthly itinerary also published online.

CONTACT: Christian Morrow, pr@thehouseofluxury.com, +44 7976 900771

