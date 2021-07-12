+++ ₿₿ +++ Handeln Sie mit Kryptowährungen mit Hebel - Jetzt mehr erfahren!** +++ ₿₿ +++-w-
12.07.2021 13:17:00

The Howard Hughes Corporation® Announces Dates And Times For Second-Quarter 2021 Earnings Release And Conference Call

HOUSTON, July 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Howard Hughes Corporation® (NYSE: HHC) announced today that it will release 2021 second-quarter earnings on Wednesday, August 4, 2021, after the market closes and will hold its second-quarter conference call on Thursday, August 5, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time. The Company's earnings release will be posted to the Investors section of the Company's website prior to the conference call.

(PRNewsfoto/The Howard Hughes Corporation)

To participate in The Howard Hughes Corporation's second-quarter earnings conference call, please dial 1-877-883-0383 within the U.S., 1-877-885-0477 within Canada, or 1-412-902-6506 when dialing internationally. All participants should dial in at least five minutes prior to the scheduled start time, using 9284753 as the passcode. A live audio webcast will also be available on the Company's website (www.howardhughes.com).  

In addition to the dial-in options, institutional and retail shareholders can participate by going to app.saytechnologies.com/howardhughes to submit questions to Say prior to the Earnings Call.  Shareholders can email hello@saytechnologies.com for any support inquiries.

A taped replay of the call can be accessed 24 hours a day through September 5, 2021, by dialing 1-877-344-7529 within the U.S., 1-855-669-9658 within Canada, or 1-412-317-0088 when dialing internationally, using the passcode 10150079.

About The Howard Hughes Corporation®
The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages and develops commercial, residential and mixed-use real estate throughout the U.S. Its award-winning assets include the country's preeminent portfolio of master planned cities and communities, as well as operating properties and development opportunities including: the Seaport in New York; Downtown Columbia®, Maryland; The Woodlands®, The Woodlands Hills®, and Bridgeland® in the Greater Houston, Texas area; Summerlin®, Las Vegas; and Ward Village® in Honolulu, Hawaiʻi. The Howard Hughes Corporation's portfolio is strategically positioned to meet and accelerate development based on market demand, resulting in one of the strongest real estate platforms in the country. Dedicated to innovative place making, the company is recognized for its ongoing commitment to design excellence and to the cultural life of its communities. The Howard Hughes Corporation is traded on the New York Stock Exchange as HHC. For additional information visit www.howardhughes.com.   

Media Contact
The Howard Hughes Corporation
Cristina Carlson, 646-822-6910
SVP, Head of Corporate Communications 
cristina.carlson@howardhughes.com

Investor Relations
The Howard Hughes Corporation 
Correne Loeffler, 281-929-7700
Chief Financial Officer
corrrene.loeffler@howardhughes.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-howard-hughes-corporation-announces-dates-and-times-for-second-quarter-2021-earnings-release-and-conference-call-301331196.html

SOURCE The Howard Hughes Corporation

Nachrichten zu The Howard Hughes Corpmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu The Howard Hughes Corpmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

The Howard Hughes Corp 80,00 1,27% The Howard Hughes Corp

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX gibt nach -- DAX etwas tiefer -- Asiatische Börsen schließen deutlich fester
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt geht es zum Wochenauftakt abwärts, während der deutsche Aktienmarkt sich noch auf Richtungssuche befindet. Asiens Börsen zeigten sich zum Wochenbeginn erholt. Die US-Börsen zogen zum Wochenausklang deutlich an.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen