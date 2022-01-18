|
18.01.2022 13:17:00
THE HOWARD HUGHES CORPORATION® PARTNERS WITH PROJECT DESTINED TO LAUNCH ENTRY OF ACCLAIMED MENTORSHIP PROGRAM INTO GREATER HOUSTON AREA
HOUSTON, Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Howard Hughes Corporation® (NYSE: HHC), the nation's leading developer of large-scale master planned communities and mixed-use properties, has announced its new partnership with Project Destined. Sharing a commitment to developing a more diverse and inclusive generation of new leaders within the real estate industry, the partnership launches the entry of Project Destined into the Greater Houston area for the first time as it continues to mentor and transform the industry with more equitable opportunities and standards.
Project Destined, founded by Cedric Bobo, a former Carlyle Group executive, is partnering with leading real estate firms and more than 70 universities around the country to enable and encourage a diverse group of underrepresented students to explore the industry through internships and the analysis of live local real estate deals. Student interns will be paired with mentors from The Howard Hughes Corporation to participate in Project Destined-led training, mentor office hours and competitive team pitch presentations.
"Project Destined shares HHC's commitment to helping create an industry that is representative of the many communities it serves," says David O'Reilly, Chief Executive Officer of The Howard Hughes Corporation. "The Howard Hughes Corporation is proud to partner with Project Destined as our organizations expand together and help foster a pipeline for diverse, talented employees and initiatives across the country."
"HHC's communities are among the fastest-growing regions in the country and are uniquely positioned to attract today's diverse talent pool and leading companies," said Bobo. "I am particularly excited to launch this partnership with The Howard Hughes Corporation because of the clear potential that I see both for Project Destined and for HHC, as well as for a more diverse real estate industry at large."
The Howard Hughes Corporation is collaborating with Project Destined and its students for their spring semester mentorship program focused on real estate investments and property management and is exploring further opportunities for collaboration between Project Destined and the company's annual Summer Associate Program.
About The Howard Hughes Corporation®
The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages and develops commercial, residential and mixed-use real estate throughout the U.S. Its award-winning assets include the country's preeminent portfolio of master planned communities, as well as operating properties and development opportunities including: the Seaport in New York City; Downtown Columbia®, Maryland; The Woodlands®, The Woodlands Hills®, and Bridgeland® in the Greater Houston, Texas area; Summerlin®, Las Vegas; Ward Village® in Honolulu, and Douglas Ranch in Phoenix. The Howard Hughes Corporation's portfolio is strategically positioned to meet and accelerate development based on market demand, resulting in one of the strongest real estate platforms in the country. Dedicated to innovative placemaking, the company is recognized for its ongoing commitment to design excellence and to the cultural life of its communities. The Howard Hughes Corporation is traded on the New York Stock Exchange as HHC. For additional information visit howardhughes.com.
Contacts
The Howard Hughes Corporation
Cristina Carlson, 646-822-6910
Senior Vice President, Head of Corporate Communications
cristina.carlson@howardhughes.com
For HHC Investor Relations
John Saxon, 281-929-7808
Investor Relations Associate
john.saxon@howardhughes.com
Carlos Olea, 703-309-6720
Chief Financial Officer
carlos.olea@howardhughes.com
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-howard-hughes-corporation-partners-with-project-destined-to-launch-entry-of-acclaimed-mentorship-program-into-greater-houston-area-301462423.html
SOURCE The Howard Hughes Corporation
