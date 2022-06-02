THE HOWARD HUGHES CORPORATION® TO PRESENT AT NAREIT 2022 INVESTOR CONFERENCE

HHC Presentation and Live REITweek Webcast to be Held June 7, 2022, at 9:30 am ET

HOUSTON, June 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Howard Hughes Corporation® (NYSE: HHC) announced today that Chief Executive Officer David O'Reilly will lead a presentation on the company's business to the investment community at NAREIT's REITweek 2022 Investor Conference in New York City on Tuesday, June 7, 2022, at 9:30 am ET.

Complimentary registration for NAREIT'S REITweek 2022 conference is available online using this link or by visiting the NAREIT website at www.reit.com.

HHC's live presentation will be accessible via audio webcast using the link below.

Date: Tuesday, June 7, 2022

Time: 9:30 am ET

Audio Webcast Link: https://video.ibm.com/embed/24616543

The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages and develops commercial, residential and mixed-use real estate throughout the U.S. Its award-winning assets include the country's preeminent portfolio of master planned cities and communities, as well as operating properties and development opportunities including: the Seaport in New York City; Downtown Columbia®, Maryland; The Woodlands®, The Woodlands Hills®, and Bridgeland® in the Greater Houston, Texas area; Summerlin®, Las Vegas; Ward Village® in Honolulu, Hawaiʻi; and Douglas Ranch in Phoenix, Arizona. The Howard Hughes Corporation's portfolio is strategically positioned to meet and accelerate development based on market demand, resulting in one of the strongest real estate platforms in the country. Dedicated to innovative placemaking, the company is recognized for its ongoing commitment to design excellence and to the cultural life of its communities. The Howard Hughes Corporation is traded on the New York Stock Exchange as HHC. For additional information visit www.howardhughes.com.

