|
07.03.2023 20:48:00
The Human Bean Invites Coffee-Lovers to Find Their Match Made in Mochas
MEDFORD, Ore., March 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- It's the season for mixing mochas at The Human Bean. Long-time customer favorites — The Mexi and The Muddy — are being served at drive-thru locations throughout the U.S. These signature drinks are perfect for chocolate-lovers, coffee-lovers, and anyone who prefers their beverage with a chocolate-covered espresso bean on top.
The Mexi
True chocolate lovers will savor this irresistible twist on a familiar classic! Made with a heavenly dose of dark cocoa and signature spices, this drink is as bold as its traditions and lends a spicy perspective to the day.
The Muddy
Smooth, creamy white chocolate meets bold espresso and rich chocolate milk — the Muddy is the ultimate drink to pair with a chocolate-covered espresso bean and satisfy every sweet tooth.
The Mexi and The Muddy have both held coveted places on The Human Bean menu for years, and this season the coffee company invites customers to order their mochas how they like them best. Always available hot, iced or blended, both signature mochas are also delectable with alternatives — The Muddy may be ordered non-dairy and sugar-free, and The Mexi comes in a dairy-free version. And of course, an extra espresso shot or two can always be added.
"These two mochas have truly met their match with each other, rivaling for most-popular espresso drink for a long time," says COO, Scott Anderson. "As we enter our twenty-fifth year, we feel like it's important to call out the signature classics that our customers return for time and time again."
Chocolatey goodness can be found at The Human Bean franchise drive-thru locations throughout the U.S. and Rewards Members can scan their app to earn points on every purchase.
About The Human Bean
With a passion for creating happy 'Human Beans', the company's drive-thrus around the U.S. have established a reputation for friendly baristas, high-quality coffee, and innovative flavors. The Human Bean opened its first drive-thru espresso stand in Ashland, Oregon in 1998, and currently supports over 300 locations open or under development in 25 states.
Learn more at thehumanbean.com.
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-human-bean-invites-coffee-lovers-to-find-their-match-made-in-mochas-301764989.html
SOURCE The Human Bean
