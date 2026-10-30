The Humanoid Robot Market Could Be Worth More Than $7 Trillion. Here Are 3 Stocks to Own.

Ready or not, humanoid robots are coming. There could be as many as 1 billion of them on the planet by 2050, in fact, according to Morgan Stanley, when this market could be worth as much as $7.5 trillion. And that's just humanoid robots with two arms, two legs, and something like a head, capable of doing physical work originally designed for an actual human in a human environment. There will be lots more autonomously operating equipment making decisions within warehouses, factories, distribution centers, and even on job sites by that point, making the market far larger.

The advent of humanoid robots will easily be the technology industry's biggest and most world-changing development during this stretch, though, as well as the biggest opportunity for investors.

To this end, here are three top stocks to consider owning if you're looking for a way of plugging into the humanoid robotics revolution.

Continue reading