The Importance of the Pentagon's Latest $500 Million AI Agreement

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Late last year, software and artificial intelligence (AI) company C3.ai (NYSE: AI) secured a $500 million transaction agreement with the Department of Defense for security clearance work and predictive maintenance, among other things. In this video clip from "The AI/ML Show," recorded on Feb. 2, Fool contributor Lou Whiteman explains the details of the deal and what the government could gain from it.Continue reading