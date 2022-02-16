|
The Importance of the Pentagon's Latest $500 Million AI Agreement
Late last year, software and artificial intelligence (AI) company C3.ai (NYSE: AI) secured a $500 million transaction agreement with the Department of Defense for security clearance work and predictive maintenance, among other things. In this video clip from "The AI/ML Show," recorded on Feb. 2, Fool contributor Lou Whiteman explains the details of the deal and what the government could gain from it.Continue reading
