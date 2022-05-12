The Industry’s Only Pro Quality Single-Channel Wireless USB Microphone System Wins a 2022 Top New Technology (TNT) Award!

Three months after winning a 2022 NSCA Excellence in Product Innovation Award, the industry’s only pro quality single-channel wireless USB microphone system is a winner again with the announcement by ClearOne (NASDAQ: CLRO) that its DIALOG 10 has won a 2022 Top New Technology (TNT) Award in the Microphone category.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220512005409/en/

ClearOne’s DIALOG 10 USB Wireless Mic System is honored with a Top New Technology (TNT) Award. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The 2022 TNT Awards recognize new and outstanding products and services in the commercial and residential AV industry. The annual innovation awards program is hosted by industry leading publications CE Pro and Commercial Integrator and is judged by integrators around the world on technological innovation, benefits to the integrator and benefits to the end-user.

"It’s great to be recognized for our innovation leadership by top industry integrators in this year’s important award program for our DIALOG 10,” said ClearOne President & CEO Zee Hakimoglu. "And it’s rewarding and fun to offer new products that prior to ClearOne simply didn’t exist to solve new market challenges and applications.”

"We’ve designed the DIALOG 10 system to be the perfect solution for webcasting and cloud-based collaboration such as Microsoft Teams, Zoom, WebEx, and GoToMeeting offering exceptional wireless audio and freedom of movement in any space up to 2,500 square feet.”

Offering plug-and-play simplicity and wireless convenience, Setup is a breeze with the included USB Type C cable that connects to any PC for audio, power, and control. With no external power source or additional audio cables required.

Additionally, ClearOne recently announced that the DIALOG 10 is now available as part of its Aura home office portfolio.

The microphone is ideal for a variety of settings including public events, live streaming, studio demonstrations, classroom presentations, personal events, desk-free conferences, and even backyard events.

ClearOne offers a complete range of microphones for these settings, with Handheld, Boundary, and Gooseneck, plus Lanyard, Headset, and Lavalier Beltpack options. The compact, plenum-rated receiver can be mounted on a desktop, credenza, under a table, behind a video display, or even hidden above a ceiling. Mounting has never been more flexible and easier.

More information about DIALOG 10 USB can be found here.

About ClearOne

ClearOne is a global market leader enabling conferencing, collaboration, and network streaming solutions. The performance and simplicity of its advanced, comprehensive solutions offer unprecedented levels of functionality, reliability, and scalability. Visit ClearOne at www.clearone.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220512005409/en/