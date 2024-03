The Ingredients of Toast's Tasty 29% Rise in February

Shares of Toast (NYSE: TOST) gained a tasty 29.4% in February 2024, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. The provider of cloud-based tools and supporting hardware for restaurant management services erased about five months of bearish market action by means of a fantastic earnings report.Toast's stellar gains hinged on its fourth-quarter earnings report on Feb. 15, which inspired a 17% price gain the next day.The average Wall Street analyst had expected a net loss of $0.11 per diluted share and top-line revenues near $1.02 billion. The sales target was in the right ballpark, landing at $1.04 billion. Further down the income statement, Toast stumped the Street pros with a net loss of just $0.07 per share.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel