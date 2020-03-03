The Inspired Home Show 2020 Cancelled Amid Coronavirus Concerns

ROSEMONT, Ill., March 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- After careful consideration regarding the ongoing spread of Covid-19 (Coronavirus) overseas and recent cases in the United States, the International Housewares Association's Board of Directors has decided not to hold The Inspired Home Show 2020, scheduled to take place March 14-17, 2020 at McCormick Place in Chicago.

"For the last several weeks, we have been watching this situation very carefully, with our primary concern being the safety and well-being of the home + housewares industry," said Derek Miller, IHA president. "The IHA Board of Directors made this decision after consulting with industry constituents including exhibitors and retailers. In the end, the global nature of our event, combined with the worldwide concern regarding the coronavirus outbreak and ongoing travel restrictions make it impossible for us to hold The Inspired Home Show next week."

The IHA Board of Directors and IHA staff will be working together over the next several weeks to measure the financial impact on the industry and the Association. Once an analysis is complete, additional information regarding exhibitor refunds will be made available.

IHA had previously announced that the International Sourcing Expo, which primarily houses Chinese-based suppliers, would not open in 2020 due to the restrictions on travel between China and the United States.

The Inspired Home Show 2021 will be held March 13-16 at Chicago's McCormick Place Complex.

The International Housewares Association is the 82-year-old voice of the housewares industry, which accounted for (US)$394.3 billion at retail worldwide in 2018. The not-for-profit, full-service association sponsors the world's premier exposition of products for the home, The Inspired Home Show, IHA's Global Home + Housewares Market (TheInspiredHomeShow.com), and offers its 1,400 member companies a wide range of services, including industry and government advocacy, export assistance, industry and consumer trends through the IHA Market Watch, executive management peer groups, a B2B community at www.housewares.org, group buying discounts on business solutions services and direct-to-consumer engagement through TheInspiredHome.com.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-inspired-home-show-2020-cancelled-amid-coronavirus-concerns-301014845.html

SOURCE International Housewares Association