The Institute for Strategic Enrollment Management Keynote Speakers to Focus on Navigating a Changing Enrollment Landscape

ONEONTA, N.Y., Dec. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Four dynamic speakers will keynote The Institute for Strategic Enrollment Management @Sunriver, June 29 - July 3, 2020.

In a time of unprecedented change for enrollment leaders, the Institute keynote speakers will provide perspective and share influences from the world beyond higher ed. Attendees can apply these in evolving and adapting their own strategies for success.

While faculty and mentors will address core topics—including enrolling specific populations, recruitment marketing, financial aid optimization, data best practices, digital media, and recruitment strategy—keynote speakers will kick off each day of The Institute sharing different insights on how leaders can adapt to change more broadly. The four speakers are experienced and innovative leaders from both outside and inside higher ed, providing attendees the much-needed ability to connect their institutional objectives to the world beyond their campuses, and even beyond their industry.

Keynotes will focus on four areas.

How to lead in a time of change

Sowmya Murthy, Chief Marketing Officer at Seven Lakes Technologies, will discuss Leading in an Everchanging Environment. Murthy has over 15 years of experience as a change agent driving innovative business strategies, product roadmaps, and process improvements from ideation to implementation for technology companies as a product marketing leader, strategy consultant, and venture capital associate. She has transformed teams and their approaches through her insight and leadership.

How to adapt to policy impact

Dennis R. DePerro, Ed.D., President of Saint Bonaventure University, will discuss Politics & Policies—Their Impact on Higher Ed Enrollment. Throughout his career, Dr. DePerro has been committed to the accessibility of higher education to traditionally underserved populations, overseeing programs like HEOP, STEP, Upward Bound, Liberty Partnership, and the Collegiate Science and Technology Entry Program (CSTEP).

How to learn from other industries

James Rogers, Chief Executive Officer of 3 Enrollment Marketing, will discuss Modern Marketing in the World of Reddit. Earned from his three decades of experience in modern marketing strategy and execution, Jim has a unique ability to foresee future trends and evolve with technology—while always keeping it connected to core goals and strategy.

How to drive excellence and build positivity

Kevin Jackson, The Positivity Guru, will discuss The Power of One. An inspirational and motivational speaker, Jackson has executive and personal experience in various industries ranging from financial services to media to sourcing and distribution to technology. He currently serves as Senior Vice President of Innovation and Quality at The Wolf Organization, LLC.

The Institute is the only professional development event of its kind for enrollment leaders. Its unique format includes daily keynotes, faculty-led morning and evening sessions, and one-on-one and small group mentor-supported afternoon meetings that offer the unique opportunity to further explore specific topics, gain perspective, get advice, and seek guidance from pros.

The Institute offers team discounts and Early Bird rates are available through December 31: register at https://www.sunriverinstitute.com.

3 Enrollment Marketing is sponsoring and spearheading The Institute in our passion to advance the enrollment profession—and the professionals in it.

