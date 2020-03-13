The Integral Role of Liver Support Supplements on a Keto Diet

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., March 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Low-carb and keto diets have been a life-changing option for thousands of people who adopt this way of eating every year. But cutting back on complex carbohydrates, and often fiber in the diet can lead to unintended side effects, namely, putting extra stress on the kidneys and liver.

Indian company Suraksha Naturals pioneered their Keto-Veyda product line in the hopes of picking up where conventional keto diets leave off, by implementing techniques that draw on ancient Ayurvedic tradition. Suraksha creates natural, herbal supplements helping the body to recover all nutrients that might be lost due to a conventional keto diet.

Keto-Veyda offers supplements specifically designed for Kidney Support and Liver Support because, on a keto diet, these organs are not getting nutritional support from carb-heavy vegetables, which can lead to kidney stones and other health issues. Keto-Veyda's Liver Support formula helps to enhance and maintain healthy liver function with Ayurvedic herbs, while allowing customers to maintain their keto diet. The well-researched blend of herbs utilized in Suraksha's Liver Support works in tandem to achieve results. This star-studded ingredient list includes Silybum marianum (Milk thistle), Cynara scolymus (Artichoke), Andrographis paniculata (Kalmegh), Curcuma longa (Turmeric), and Piper longum (Long Pepper).

Silybum marianum (Milk thistle), or more commonly known as "silymarin," is a herb that has been in use for the past 2000 years. The most common benefit that it provides is related to liver disorders. It is known for its use as a liver tonic, hepatoprotector, digestive support supplement, cholagogue, detoxifier, stimulator of gallbladder activity, hypocholesterolemic, and immunostimulant.

Cynara scolymus is a well-known plant in traditional practice. It is used as a diuretic, stomach tonic, cholagogue, and in the treatment of fever, liver disorders, bile stones, and elevated blood cholesterol.

Andrographis paniculata is also known as Kalmegh, a well-known ancient Ayurvedic and traditional medicine in India that is widely used as a stomachic, tonic, antipyretic, anti-fertility, anti-inflammatory, antibacterial, antiviral, immuno-stimulatory and antioxidant agent.

Curcuma longa, most commonly known as Turmeric, is famous for its anti-inflammatory properties but is often used as an effective antioxidant., or "false daisy." It is also a common herb in Ayurvedic medical practices, specifically as a powerful liver tonic. Last but not least,

Piper longum, or Long Pepper, is a well-known traditional herb used in Indian food preparation. Long Pepper aids in the absorption and bioavailability of all the other herbal ingredients, so it works synergistically to make Suraksha's Liver Support supplements potent and effective.

Suraksha is not only the first company in their industry to release this specialized line of all-natural products, they pride themselves on being one wholly based in nutrition science, employing an acclaimed team of research professionals. Suraksha has been expanding its reach both domestically and internationally since its inception in 2003. Now, for the first time, its Keto-Veyda product line is available for purchase in the United States. With their US expansion, Suraksha's future in the health industry is looking bright, as more people look for natural, whole-body solutions to modern wellness.

