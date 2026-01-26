Intel Aktie
WKN: 855681 / ISIN: US4581401001
|
26.01.2026 20:10:00
The Intel Business Growing 50% That Nobody's Talking About
In September of 2025, Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) created a new group to handle custom chip design for external customers. The Central Engineering Group, led by a Cadence Design Systems veteran Srini Iyengar, formalized the company's efforts to break into the custom silicon market.While Intel's fourth-quarter results and guidance fell short of expectations, sending the stock tumbling on Friday morning, there was plenty of good news for investors to chew on. The success of the custom chip business and its massive long-term potential should make Intel investors excited about the future.Image source: Intel.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
